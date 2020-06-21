Maureen F. Aylward, 76, died June 17, 2020 in Boston after a brief illness. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Curtin) Aylward. She was a 1961 graduate of Hopkinton High School and was employed as an administrator for many area banks. She is survived by her sister Catherine DiCarolis of Hopkinton and her brothers Edward 'Bud' Aylward and wife Judith of FL and William Aylward and wife Stephanie of RI. She also leaves her sister-in-law Michaelina Aylward and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth Foye, John Aylward and Richard Aylward. Private graveside services in Evergreen Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Hopkinton Senior Center, 28 Mayhew Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748.



