Maureen F. Aylward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen F. Aylward, 76, died June 17, 2020 in Boston after a brief illness. Born in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Curtin) Aylward. She was a 1961 graduate of Hopkinton High School and was employed as an administrator for many area banks. She is survived by her sister Catherine DiCarolis of Hopkinton and her brothers Edward 'Bud' Aylward and wife Judith of FL and William Aylward and wife Stephanie of RI. She also leaves her sister-in-law Michaelina Aylward and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth Foye, John Aylward and Richard Aylward. Private graveside services in Evergreen Cemetery will be at the family's convenience. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Hopkinton Senior Center, 28 Mayhew Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
508-435-3951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved