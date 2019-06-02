|
|
Maureen OBrien Fessenden, 82, of Teaticket, Massachusetts, died peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on May 31, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. The cause of death was complications from Parkinsons Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Maureen was born September 25, 1936, in Newton, Massachusetts, to Stephen and Mary OBrien. The beloved wife of the late Franklin W. Fessenden, she leaves her children and their families: Frank and his wife Jamie Wallace and their daughter Grace of Arlington; Tracy Fessenden, her husband Kevin Dalton, and their children Hadley and Blaise of Phoenix, Arizona; and Drew and his wife LoriJeane Moody and their son Miles of Glen Ridge, New Jersey. She also leaves her sister Peg O'Brien and her partner Jeanne Griffith of Framingham; brother-in-law Peter Fessenden and his wife Sandy of Denver, Colorado; her sister-in-law Betty OBrien of Newton, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nephew Scott Fessenden, her niece Erin OBrien, her sister-in-law Patricia Fessenden, and her brothers Paul and Stephen O'Brien. She leaves in addition many loving friends from Natick, Falmouth, and elsewhere, and caregivers to whom she was devoted, including Maribeth Bourgeois, Kawsu Kajake, Alexis Balestracci, and all of the members of Team Mo, who surrounded Maureen with grace, compassion, warmth, and laughter in the final year of her life. Maureen graduated from Framingham State College. She worked as a teacher in public and private schools, an executive director of personnel in the office of former Massachusetts Secretary of State Michael Connolly, and a senior administrator at Pine Manor College, Dean College, and Brandeis University, where she retired as Vice President of Human Resources in 2002. She was an avid reader who juggled multiple book groups, a member of St. Anthonys Catholic Church and several groups of spiritually like- minded women and men, a beloved volunteer at the Falmouth Service Center, a staunch Democrat who worked on behalf of many candidates and causes, and above all a loving friend, nana, aunt, mother, sister, and wife. Those who knew Maureen admired her warmth and wit, her spirit of adventure, her love of beauty, her unerring ability to put others at ease, and her knack for gathering brilliant and loving people around her. She was a deeply kind, compassionate, loyal, and inspirational woman, with a joyful heart and love of life that she spread to all who were blessed to know her. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 4th, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth Center. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Anth- onys Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy (Route 28), East Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureens memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or the Falmouth Service Center (falmouthservicecenter.org). For online guestbook, obituary & directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 2, 2019