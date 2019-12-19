|
Maureen (ODonnell) Giancola, 63, of Hudson and Lake Boon in Stow, passed away at Reservoir Rehab in Marlboro on December 14th, 2019. Maureen was born at Marlboro Hospital on May 5th, 1956, a daughter of the late Hudson Police Sgt. Charles and Patricia (Wallace) ODonnell. Raised in Hudson, she graduated from Hudson High in 1974. Maureen is survived by her daughter, Gina Giancola of Winchendon and her son, Randy Giancola of Marlboro and her three grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved companion Robert Brennan. In addition to her parents, Maureen is predeceased by her sisters, Sharon Girard and Kathleen Headberg. She was also predeceased by Bobs son, Matthew Brennan. She was an employee of Partners Healthcare and Yours and Mine in Hudson for many years. Maureen cherished her time with family and with her love, Bob Brennan. She leaves us with many fond memories of Sebago Lake, Lake Boon, and the Bahamas. Her family would like to thank her caregivers, especially her niece, Stephanie Keane, the Reservoir Rehab and Marlboro Hospital for their loving care in her final days. Services for Maureen will be private. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to assist with Maureens arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019