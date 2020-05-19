|
|
Maureen Quinn Ryan, BSN, RN, 27, a registered nurse, formerly of Brighton, died at home on May 12, 2020 after a long illness, with her parents Kevin and Colleen at her side. She was the loving granddaughter of Edward and Elizabeth Ryan of Cranston, Rhode Island and Thomas and Jean Quinn of Natick Massachusetts. She loved her aunts and uncles, Kathleen (Quinn) and Marc White of Franklin, Massachusetts and Tom Quinn and Amanda Van Veen of Charlestown, Massachusetts, her big cousins, Quinton and Dylan White and her little cousins Van and Nora Quinn. Maureen worked at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton. She graduated from the MGH Institute of Health Professions Accelerated Nursing Program in 2017. She had previously worked as the Assistant to the Chief of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston after graduating from Bridgewater State University with a degree in management. In light of COVID-19 protocols, a private service and burial will take place at a later time. Kevin and Colleen are working to establish an endowed scholarship at MGH Institute of Health Professions Accelerated Nursing Program for student nurses also committed to serving the less fortunate so that Maureens passion and spirit will live on. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureens name may be made to the MGH Institute of Health Professions, through: https://giving.mghihp.edu/donatenow or MGH Institute of Health Professions, 36 First Avenue, Boston, MA 02129. Please visit www.Boylebrothers.com for complete obituary and memorial page. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2020