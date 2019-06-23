Maxine M. (Misiaszek) Kasabula, 72, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Holyoke she was the daughter of the late Harold J. & mary Stella (Przeszlo) Misiaszek, she was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Kasabula. Maxine was raised and educated in Southbridge. She was a 1967 graduate of St. Vincent Nursing School in Worcester. In 1968 she married the love of her life Joe, and traveled with him to Fairbanks, Alaska while Joe served in the Army. They settled in Framingham to raise their children. Maxine worked at Kathleen Daniels Nursing Home while her children were young, and went on to work on a medical/surgical unit at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Finally working at Private Healthcare Systems into retirement. In her later years, grandchildren became her world. She loved to cook, and pass on what she had learned in the kitchen to her children and grandchildren. Maxine was accomplished in various crafts including making afghans. She was an avid reader, and was particular about gardening. Besides her husband and best friend Joe, she is survived by her children, Charles Kasabula & his wife Joyce of No. Andover, and Sarah Erving & her husband Lawrence of Medway, her cherished grandchildren, Grace & Christopher Kasabula and Lily & Holly Erving, her brother, Stanley Misiaszek & his wife Cheryl, her sister-in-law, Linda Misiaszek, and several nieces and nephews. Maxine was predeceased by her brother Walter Misiaszek. A private memorial service and burial will held by her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Maxines name. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary