MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Maxine McBride
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine W. McBride

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine W. McBride Obituary
Maxine W. (Welch) McBride, age 102, a longtime resident of Framingham and formerly of Bradford, PA died peacefully Tuesday October 8, 2019 at her most recent residence, Sunrise of Wayland. She was the wife of 64 years to the late John L. McBride who died in 2005. Born in Bradford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene John and Mable (Gilmore) Welch. Maxine is survived by her son David McBride and his wife Susan of Windsor, CT, her son William McBride and his wife, Patti of Ashland, and her grandson, Connor McBride of Ashland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of UnionAve.), Framingham. Burial will follow in the family lot at Wildwood Cemetery, Ashland. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book, or for directions, please visit www.norton funeralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now