|
|
Maxine W. (Welch) McBride, age 102, a longtime resident of Framingham and formerly of Bradford, PA died peacefully Tuesday October 8, 2019 at her most recent residence, Sunrise of Wayland. She was the wife of 64 years to the late John L. McBride who died in 2005. Born in Bradford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eugene John and Mable (Gilmore) Welch. Maxine is survived by her son David McBride and his wife Susan of Windsor, CT, her son William McBride and his wife, Patti of Ashland, and her grandson, Connor McBride of Ashland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, (corner of UnionAve.), Framingham. Burial will follow in the family lot at Wildwood Cemetery, Ashland. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book, or for directions, please visit www.norton funeralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019