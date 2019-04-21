|
|
May Elizabeth Taylor, 71, formerly of Cochituate Village, Wayland, passed away Saturday November 3, 2018 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Newport, Rhode Island February 8, 1947 the daughter of the late George and May Elizabeth (Howard) Albro Jr. She graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, RI. May had worked as a bookkeeper for The Farm Stand in Cochituate and later in Commercial Accounts for Liberty Mutual Insurance. She worked for Accounts Payable for Home Goods in Framingham. May attended the Seacoast Career School and then worked as a medical coder for Goodall Hospital in Sanford, ME. May was very active at the USS James C. Owens DD776 Association Reunions. She enjoyed collecting angels and lighthouses. She was always giving angels as gifts. She was the last to leave family functions, picking up dishes, wrapping paper and cleaning. Previously she was active at church fairs at Community United Methodist Church in Cochituate Village, Wayland. She is survived by her husband George Taylor of Wells, ME, an adopted son Scott Connors of Lowell, two brothers George Hazard Albro III of Comfort, TX and David Albro of Middletown, RI and a sister Laurie Cummings of Pickens, SC, two grandchildren and thirteen nieces and eight nephews. She is predeceased by a sister Carol Ann Linnville and two brothers Walter and Bruce Albro. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 10:00 oclock at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Interment will follow in the Taylor family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Cochituate Village, Wayland. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mays memory may be sent to the USS James C. Owens, DD776 Assoc., 27070 Mill Seat Drive, Mechanicsville, MD 20659-2858. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019