Mrs. Melodee A. Hill, age 66, of Guyton passed away November 25, 2019. Melodee was born in Boston, MA to the late William G. and Virginia Leavitt. She was a caring loving mother who was greatly respected and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her sister, April Leavitt. Survivors include her husband of over 39 years, Richard Hill; son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Amanda Hill; grandsons, Maximus and Andrew Hill; nieces, Selena Leavitt-Harrison, Venus Francis, and Katie Chesley. A mem- orial serv- ice will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the William G. Leavitt Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Berklee College of Music, 1140 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019