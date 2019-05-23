Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:30 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Willens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Willens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin Willens Obituary
Melvin Willens of Natick, entered into rest on Wednesday 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Pauline (Walka) Willens. Devoted father of Bruce Willens and his wife Eva of Natick, Cindy Willens of Natick, Debbie Allen and her husband Donnie of Alexandria N.H. and the late Keith Willens of Natick. Brother of Anita Rizzo of Marlborough, Bernice Heyman of N.Y., Nanette Noble of Westborough, Joanne Willens of Newton, Kenneth Willens of Rockland, Richard Willens of Peabody, and the late Charles Willens of Boston. Dear grandfather of Jennifer Willens, Lauren Willens, D.J. Allen, Nicole McIntyre, Melissa Allen. Great grandfather of Erika Thorsen, Heidi Thorsen, Elin Thorsen, Harper McIntyre, Keith Allen, and Nora McIntyre. Melvin proudly served in the US Army in the Korean War. Melvin was the former President of the Natick Rotary Club, Post Commander of the VFW Natick Post 1274, Longtime Selectman for the Town of Natick, and Owner of Mels for many years in the Town of Natick. Funeral Service will be held at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Thursday, May 23rd at 12:30 PM. Burial to follow at Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery, Natick. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now