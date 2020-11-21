Michael Angelo Cardinale, 74, of Hudson, MA formerly of East Boston, MA passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by his family after fighting a long battle against Mesothelioma. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Donna (McDonald) Cardinale; the loving father to: LisaMarie Scimemi and her husband Salvatore of Saugus, Joleen Renee and her husband Matthew Kaestner of Shrewsbury and Michael Cardinale and his wife Alexandra of Leominster; the adored "Papa" to his grandchildren: Rena Lucia and Michael Angelo Cardinale of Leominster; his brother Nicholas Cardinale of Marlborough and by several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Michael is predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Cardinale-Parziale. Michael was born in Boston, MA the son of the late, Michael A. and Florence (Morello) Cardinale, Sr. He graduated in 1964 from Boston Trade High School, where he studied electrical wiring. Michael became a master electrician in 1972 and founded Cardinale Electric Co. in 1973, a business he shared with his son Michael Anthony since 2003. Michael also served as the Wiring Inspector for the Town of Hudson for over 25 years. All who knew Michael will miss him dearly. All are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2-6pm at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. His Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9am in St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA 01749 followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Hudson, MA.



