Michael Bernard Stanley, 85, of Hudson MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Marlborough Hills Healthcare Center after a period of declining health. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Shirley L. (Savoy) Stanley of Hudson MA. Mike was born in Chicago Il. on August 9, 1934, the son of the late Michael Stanley and Anne (Hyde) Stanley. He graduated in the class of 1952 from St. Bernards High School in Fitchburg, MA and served in the National Guard for 8 years during the Korean War. Throughout his life Mike had a deep passion for sports, having participated in Baseball and Football during his years at St. Bernards High School. Mike was also an enthusiastic sports fan throughout his entire life. His favorite teams were the Patriots and the Red Sox, and he could faithfully be found watching either team whenever there was a game on. Mike took great pride in and deeply loved and adored his 4 grandchildren, Alex, Isabella, and Anthony Carlman and Anne Stanley. In addition to his beloved wife Shirley, he is also survived by his son Michael S. Stanley of Manchester NH and was predeceased by his daughter Kathleen A. Carlman of Hudson MA as well as by brothers, James Stanley and Thomas Stanley. He is also survived by his 2 sisters, Kathleen Dinado of Dover, NH and Elizabeth LeClaire and husband Edward of West Concord, MA, as well as his brother John Stanley of Winthrop, MA and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, all services will be held privately. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with his arrangements.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2020