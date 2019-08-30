|
Michael Edward Curewitz, 58, of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Michael was born in Framingham, MA on April 28, 1961 to Kenneth Estey and Barbara Therese Curewitz. Michael is survived by his wife Laura, his children Justin of Dallas, Megan of Houston and Robert of Carrollton, and his brothers, John McGuigan and his wife Johanna (Boynton) of Eastham, MA and Kenny Curewitz and his wife Pam (Sullivan) of Sacramento, CA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his parents. Michael received his Mechanical Engineering degree from LeHigh University, and was a licensed Professional Engineer. He began his career at Westvaco in New York, NY, and continued working for Westvaco for the next 28 years in Charleston, SC and Evadale, TX. Michael also studied for and became a Certified Financial Planner while living in South Carolina. He continued his career in engineering with DuPont and then Chemours, working out of Houston, TX, supporting installations worldwide. He retired from Honeywell in Orange, TX in February. Michael played goalie on the LeHigh University hockey team and was a ranked racquet ball player in the New England States League. He was a devoted family man. He met and married his wife, Laura, in Charleston, SC, where they began their family. Michael enjoyed coaching and supporting his children in their athletic endeavors, and attending his childrens band concerts and academic competitions. He enjoyed fishing, with a passion for off-shore fishing. He loved and supported his New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. Michael was an avid car enthusiast. His pride and joy was his Shelby GT 500. One of his favorite experiences was attending racing school in Utah. He was a huge fan of the Rolling Stones, and had a large collection of their music. A Celebration of Life will be held for Michael on Sunday, September 1, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Port Arthur yacht Club at the Pleasure Island Marina on Pleasure Island. Michael was a very charitable man. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019