Michael F. Farrell, Sr, 83 of Marlboro, formerly of Cambridge died on June 16 surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness. Mike is survived by his wife of 59 years Ann Mary (Cochrane) Farrell, a daughter Michelle Frumkin and her husband Daniel of Bermuda, a son Michael Farrell Jr and his wife Mary Jo of Milton and grandchildren Jonas and Charotte Frumkin and Maya Banda. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Farrell, formerly of Arlington and his sister Anna Pizzuto of Belmont. He was predeceased by his brother Cornelius (Sonny) Farrell and sisters Catherine Pelham, Bridget Panniello, Ellen Silva and Maureen Champa. Mike was the son of Irish immigrants, the late Cornelius and Hannah (Collins) Farrell of Cambridge and Cork Ireland. Mike was a graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School (1955) and Bentley College (1968). He also studied theater at Emerson College and spent several summers performing in summer stock and local productions. He went on to study accounting and embarked a long accounting and income tax career. In addition to being a devoted father and grandfather, he was a good athlete and a fan of all Boston sports teams, his first love being the Boston Braves. He related stories of sitting in the old Boston Garden and counting Bob Cousys assists. In his younger days, he was an excellent basketball and baseball player. He also loved golfing and spent many Saturdays at Juniper Hills and Stow Acres Country Clubs. His chipping and putting abilities were uncanny. He also coached for Marlboro Youth Baseball for several years and loved teaching the finer points of the game. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 20 in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough, MA at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 19, from 5-8 p.m. in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main St., Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , (800-242-8721).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 18, 2019