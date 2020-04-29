Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Garvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Garvey Obituary
Michael J. Garvey 45, who has lived in Plymouth for the last 25 years and formerly from Framingham peacefully passed away on April 24, 2020. Loving son of Lorraine Wales and her partner, Michael Lioce, and son of the late Kenneth Garvey of Framingham. Michael is survived by several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Michael was loved by many and was always up for the creative activities of the folks who loved and cared for him. Whether it was traveling to Disney World or attending Red Sox and Paw Sox games, watching the Marathon in Natick, horseback riding, movies, trips to MaryLous Coffee shops and of course being with Howard. Funeral and interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels name can be made to Community Systems Inc., Attn: Maria Campbell, 3 Cedarhill Park Dr., Plymouth, MA 02360. To sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -