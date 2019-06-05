|
Michael J. Mula, 64, died unexpectedly Thursday May 30. He was born in Waltham, the son of the late Peter and Isabelle (Waitkunas) Mula and lived in Hudson for the past 60 years. Michael worked as a software engineer for Hewlett Packard for many years before retiring in 2012. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by one sister Janice Taylor of Hudson, two brothers; Peter Mula and his wife Suzanne of Princeton, Rosario Butch Mula of Worcester, six nephews; Brian Kaltsos, Shawn Brooks, Zachary Taylor, Brandon, Aidan and Dakota Mula, one niece Nicole Brooks and an aunt Rose Berube of Dudley. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 12:00 noon in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. | 12:00 noon at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.short funeral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 5, 2019