Michael J. Thomas, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Marlborough Hospital following a courageous years long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wilson) Thomas; daughter Kathryn W. Thomas; siblings: Richard, Andrew, Stephen, Margaret, Nicholas, and Sarah Hanscom; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Michael was born in Epson, England to the late Henry & Mary (Wood) Thomas. Upon emigrating to the United States at a young age, his family settled in Sudbury. Educated locally, Michael graduated from the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Class of 1971. He then began his nearly thirty-year career as a computer technician for the Digital Equipment Corporation. Blessed with a talent in carpentry and engineering, Michael recently worked as a self-employed repairman and took pleasure in home renovation projects. An avid outdoorsman, he loved camping and shared many memorable family summer trips to So. Thomaston, Maine. Among his many passions in life, antique cars, an abundant collection of lanterns and model trains, and his affinity for visiting flea markets were notable. In addition, his personality was blessed with a keen wit, sense of humor, and ability to tell a great story. Funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael Thomas to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeau fh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.