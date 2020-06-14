Michael J. Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Thomas, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Marlborough Hospital following a courageous years long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He is survived by his wife Mary (Wilson) Thomas; daughter Kathryn W. Thomas; siblings: Richard, Andrew, Stephen, Margaret, Nicholas, and Sarah Hanscom; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Michael was born in Epson, England to the late Henry & Mary (Wood) Thomas. Upon emigrating to the United States at a young age, his family settled in Sudbury. Educated locally, Michael graduated from the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Class of 1971. He then began his nearly thirty-year career as a computer technician for the Digital Equipment Corporation. Blessed with a talent in carpentry and engineering, Michael recently worked as a self-employed repairman and took pleasure in home renovation projects. An avid outdoorsman, he loved camping and shared many memorable family summer trips to So. Thomaston, Maine. Among his many passions in life, antique cars, an abundant collection of lanterns and model trains, and his affinity for visiting flea markets were notable. In addition, his personality was blessed with a keen wit, sense of humor, and ability to tell a great story. Funeral services will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael Thomas to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeau fh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved