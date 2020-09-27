1/
Michael J. Zilembo
Michael J. Zilembo, 98, of Hopkinton and formerly of Marlborough died unexpectedly Thursday April 9, 2020 at Milford Hospital. His wife of 66 years, Margaret (McMaster) Zilembo died in 2012. He was born, raised and educated in Marlborough the son of the late Charles and Mary (Notormasso) Zilembo. Part of "the Greatest Generation", he was a US Navy Veteran of World World II serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater aboard the USS Starling with the rank of "Sonarman Third Class". Following an honorable discharge, Mike worked in the construction field helping to build several large projects in Boston. He then went on to work for the City of Marlborough in the school department where he stayed for over 25 years retiring as head custodian in 1988. Mike was a member of the former St. Ann's Church most of his life and currently the Immaculate Conception Church. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He traveled extensively while in the Navy and then with his family to Bermuda, Cape Cod, Ogunquit, Old Orchard Beach, and the mountains of New Hampshire. Mike enjoyed fixing things around the house, running errands around town and always made time for a fresh cup of coffee at Dunkin Donuts. He was a loving Father and family man always putting family first and especially enjoyed time spent with his great grandson Dylan and his great nephews and nieces. He leaves two daughters, Susan M. Lindberg and Dale A. Zilembo both of Hopkinton; a grandson, Sean M. Lindberg, his wife Melissa, a great grandson Dylan Lindberg currently living in Australia as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings Nicholas, Thomas, Johnny, Lucy, and Charlie who died in February. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated Saturday October 3rd at 11:00 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street. Military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street. All are invited to sign Mike's online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
OCT
3
Burial
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
