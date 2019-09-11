|
Michael L. Sholock of Northborough, formerly of Framingham on Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. For 28 years he was the adored and beloved husband of Sheryl Goffin Sholock. He was the son of the late Francis Frank & Selma (Shuman) Sholock. Michael is survived by his sisters, Pamela Sholock and Alison Sholock. He is also survived by many cousins and two loving nieces, a great-nephew, great-niece and Zeke, his cherished dog who made him smile every day. Michael was a long-time Resident Engineer at MassDOT, a NAUI Master Diver and a member of Mass Underwater Operations. He loved serving as an on-call firefighter/EMT for the Northborough Fire Department and a teaching assistant at MECTA. He loved NASCAR and hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan of all MA sports teams, but the Red Sox were his favorite. He loved his many friends and their children who called him Uncle Mike and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. The family extends its grateful thanks to the kind and caring staff at Mass General Cancer Center at Newtown Wellesley Hospital and to those at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough during Michaels final weeks. Services to be held in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Thursday, September 12 at 12:00 noon. Shiva to be held at Congregation Bnai Shalom, 117 E. Main St., Westborough Thursday afternoon from 4-8pm and Friday from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton Wellesley Hospital, c/o Development Office, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462 or Northborough Fire Dept. Gifts & Grants Acct., 11 Pierce St., Northborough, MA 01532. Levine Chapels, Brookline, 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019