Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Surro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Surro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Surro Obituary
Michael Surro, 103, of Framingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center, Pascoag, RI with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Piselli). Born in Framingham MA on October 30, 1916, the son of the late Raffaele and Concordia (Raduzzo) Surro. He is the father of the late Annette Surro. He leaves his grandchildren Tremaine Surro and Shannon Scopa and 4 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Jay Trombino of Framingham, MA and the late Benjamin, Anthony, Dominic who was killed in WWII, and Eugene Surro, Mary Tollini, Rose Parker and Constance Ferrechia. He leaves his nieces and nephews, Michael Surro and his wife, Denise of Glendale, RI, Barbara Wagner and her husband, Ken of Wrentham, MA, and Jo-Ann Heitke of Pascoag, RI. Michael was a lifelong resident of Framingham and was a self-employed carpenter for over 50 years until retiring. He was a life member of the Framingham Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge 7264 for 67 years, and was a lifelong communicant of St. Tarsisius Church in Framingham. He was a United States Army Infantry World War II Veteran with Company H 12 th Infantry attaining the rank of T-4. He received the World War II Victory Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge. Michael was a member of the Framingham Heart Study. He was an avid snowmobiler and hunter. He enjoyed Cape Cod and being with family and friends. Arrangements and burial at St. Tarsisius Cemetery, Framingham with his family are private due to the COVID 19 Virus. A Funeral Mass at St. Tarsisius Church will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Please check the funeral home website for further updates. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael Surro to the Framingham Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge 7264, 450 Union Ave., Framingham, MA 01702 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and updates www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -