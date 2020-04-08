|
|
Michael Surro, 103, of Framingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center, Pascoag, RI with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Piselli). Born in Framingham MA on October 30, 1916, the son of the late Raffaele and Concordia (Raduzzo) Surro. He is the father of the late Annette Surro. He leaves his grandchildren Tremaine Surro and Shannon Scopa and 4 great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Jay Trombino of Framingham, MA and the late Benjamin, Anthony, Dominic who was killed in WWII, and Eugene Surro, Mary Tollini, Rose Parker and Constance Ferrechia. He leaves his nieces and nephews, Michael Surro and his wife, Denise of Glendale, RI, Barbara Wagner and her husband, Ken of Wrentham, MA, and Jo-Ann Heitke of Pascoag, RI. Michael was a lifelong resident of Framingham and was a self-employed carpenter for over 50 years until retiring. He was a life member of the Framingham Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge 7264 for 67 years, and was a lifelong communicant of St. Tarsisius Church in Framingham. He was a United States Army Infantry World War II Veteran with Company H 12 th Infantry attaining the rank of T-4. He received the World War II Victory Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge. Michael was a member of the Framingham Heart Study. He was an avid snowmobiler and hunter. He enjoyed Cape Cod and being with family and friends. Arrangements and burial at St. Tarsisius Cemetery, Framingham with his family are private due to the COVID 19 Virus. A Funeral Mass at St. Tarsisius Church will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Please check the funeral home website for further updates. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael Surro to the Framingham Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge 7264, 450 Union Ave., Framingham, MA 01702 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book and updates www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020