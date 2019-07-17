Mikey P, born Michael Timothy Perreault, of Natick and St. John USVI, died July 15, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer at the age of 35. He was born March 24, 1984 in Framingham, the son of Jay and Denise (Anderson) Perreault. He attended St. Paul School in Wellesley and graduated from Marian High School in 2002, where he played hockey, soccer, and was a member of the band Premiere. He was most recently living in the North End in Boston with his wife Jennifer and dog Chance while undergoing treatment for Ewings Sarcoma at MGH. Mikey P was a professional musician, a talented sound engineer, and a gifted vocalist and songwriter who frequently played bars and clubs in Boston after attending the University of Hartford in the early 2000s. In 2010, he moved to St. John in the U.S Virgin Islands, where he became a fixture in the music scene and a beloved member of the community. Mikey is survived by his wife Jennifer (Clinton) Perreault of Brentwood TN; his father Jay of Jefferson NH; his brothers Stephen (Karen Terry) and Joseph; and his sister Danielle (Stephen) Hildebrand. He is also survived by his niece Marina Perreault and nephews Thomas Hildebrand and Eli Perreault. He was preceded in death in 2005 by his mother Denise of Natick, also from cancer. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-6pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. Framingham, Massachusetts. Funeral services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book, or for directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. A celebration of Mikeys life to be held in St. John will be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, to honor his memory Mikey P requested donations to the St. John Cancer Fund (www.stjohncancerfund.org) to continue his legacy of helping members of the community on St. John. Mikey P leaves behind countless friends, an adoring family, a peerless enthusiasm for life, an inexhaustible spirit, and music. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 17, 2019