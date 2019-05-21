MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thompson M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Thompson M.D. Obituary
Michael Thompson, M.D, 57, of Holliston, passed away May 19, 2019 at the Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home in Cambridge. Born in Toronto, Canada, he was the son of Lynn (Armstrong) Thompson of Holliston, and the late Samuel John Thompson. Mike graduated from Holliston High School in 1979, University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1983 with a BSEE, University of Southern California in 1985 with an MSEE, University of Massachusetts Medical school in 1992 with an MD, Dartmouth College as a surgeon in 1997, and University of Michigan as a plastic surgeon in 1999. He was an avid hockey player and loved helping coach his kids hockey teams. He had a private pilots license and was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church in Norwood. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and anyone who came in contact with him. Besides his mother, Lynn Thompson, Michael is survived by two children, Mary Tho- mpson and Matthew Thompson, both of Canton; his twin brother, Matthew Thompson and his wife, Virginia of San Juan Capistrano, CA; his sister, Leslie Nicholas of Austin TX; three nephews and two nieces; as well as his former wife, Angela Nervi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 4:30|7:30 p.m. at Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday May 24th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home, 65 Chilton St, Cambridge, MA 02138.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now