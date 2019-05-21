Michael Thompson, M.D, 57, of Holliston, passed away May 19, 2019 at the Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home in Cambridge. Born in Toronto, Canada, he was the son of Lynn (Armstrong) Thompson of Holliston, and the late Samuel John Thompson. Mike graduated from Holliston High School in 1979, University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1983 with a BSEE, University of Southern California in 1985 with an MSEE, University of Massachusetts Medical school in 1992 with an MD, Dartmouth College as a surgeon in 1997, and University of Michigan as a plastic surgeon in 1999. He was an avid hockey player and loved helping coach his kids hockey teams. He had a private pilots license and was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church in Norwood. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and anyone who came in contact with him. Besides his mother, Lynn Thompson, Michael is survived by two children, Mary Tho- mpson and Matthew Thompson, both of Canton; his twin brother, Matthew Thompson and his wife, Virginia of San Juan Capistrano, CA; his sister, Leslie Nicholas of Austin TX; three nephews and two nieces; as well as his former wife, Angela Nervi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23rd from 4:30|7:30 p.m. at Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday May 24th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth Evarts de Rham Hospice Home, 65 Chilton St, Cambridge, MA 02138. Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary