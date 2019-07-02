Home

Michael V. Rimkus

Michael V. Rimkus Obituary
Funeral Mass for Michael V. Rimkus, 62, will be celebrated Saturday, July 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Hudson. Michael died June 5, 2019 at Westborough Health Center, Westborough, after a short illness. He was eldest son of Victor and Rosemary Rimkus, father of Tess Lily Rimkus, and is also survived by many siblings, in-laws, uncles, aunts and cousins. Burial will be private at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hudson Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 608, Hudson Ma. 01749. Arrangements are in charge of Tighe-Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, Hudson.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 2, 2019
