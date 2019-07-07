|
|
Michael (Mike) W. Fry, 68, of Marlboro Ma, passed away Monday morning June 24, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Lila and James Fry, and brother James Fry. He will be dearly missed by his siblings Ann, and husband Bob Doucette, Karen, and husband Mark Lidano, and Kevin Fry. Loving father to Brian Fry, Colleen, and husband Frank Andrade, and David Fry, and beloved Grampy to Tyler and Owen. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mike grew up in Sudbury, Ma. His favorite place will always be Cape Cod where he loved to fish, boat, and off road on the beach, with family and friends. Private services will be held by the family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 7, 2019