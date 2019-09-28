Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. MATTHIAS CHURCH
409 HEMENWAY ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Diamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele M. Diamond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele M. Diamond Obituary
Michele M. (Mellor) Diamond 64, of Marlborough, died Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Richard N. and Elizabeth A. (Carey) Mellor and the wife of James Diamond to whom she had been married for 43 years. She was also the sister of the late Bette Bryant. Michele is survived by her sons, J.J. Diamond and his wife Ruth of Walpole, MA and Paul Diamond of NY, NY, her daughter, Lisa Diamond-Rutt and her husband Brian of Hopedale, her brothers, Richard Mellor of Boston and Alfred Mellor of Natick and her sister, Judy Mangold of Valrico, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cashian, Xander and Lahna Diamond and Konrad and Kassaundra Rutt as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Sep. 30, 2019 from 5:00pm | 8:00pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Michele Diamond to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For Micheles full obituary, please visit www. slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now