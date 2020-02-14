|
Michelle L. Simoneau, 48, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of Joanne Angelico and the stepdaughter of Ed Angelico of Marlborough and lived there most of her life before moving to Sudbury. Michelle worked as a medical assistant for many years after returning to Massachusetts from Florida in 2005. Michelle enjoyed spending time with family and friends, vacationing in Maine and the White Mountains during the summer, and just being outdoors as much as possible. Michelle was a free spirit who had a love for music, art, and her beloved Marilyn Monroe. She was fiercely loyal and protective of friends and family and her humorous nature will be sadly missed. Besides her mother and stepfather, she is survived by her daughter Chelsea Simoneau of Sudbury, three brothers: Christopher Simoneau of Marlborough, Robert Simoneau of NH, Peter Simoneau of Northborough, a sister Joanne Souza of Fla., her longtime boyfriend David Rodis of Hudson, her maternal grandmother Joanne Walsh of Salem NH, her paternal grandmother Dorothy Angelico of Westborough and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com, 95 West Main Street. Marlborough. Visiting hours will take place on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020