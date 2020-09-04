Michelle Marie Buteau of Worcester passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1956 to the late Richard B. Buteau and the late Barbara A. (Bassett) Buteau and raised in Hudson MA. She leaves her two beautiful sons, Christopher Rouille and wife Lauren and their son Paul of Woburn and Adam Rouille and wife Caitlin and their daughter Charlotte of Foxboro. She also leaves her siblings - brothers Bernard Buteau and wife Lynn of Arizona, Paul Buteau and wife Valerie of Marlboro, sisters Lisa Buteau of Holden, Denise Buteau and husband Carmen Martone Jr. of Shrewsbury, along with her niece Andrea (Buteau) Medlin and her husband Giuseppe and their daughter Bella of Sedona AZ. Michelle had a beautiful spirit and felt things deeply. She had a way about her of making whoever she was talking to feel special. She was a hard worker, very loving to her young family, and was an amazing daughter and caregiver. She was an extremely creative woman, and that creativity served her, and her customers, well during the time that she owned a Florist Shop. She started her working years in the bakery of the IGA in Hudson. It was there that she learned how to make any number of sweet desserts that her family enjoyed for years. She worked many years at Data General and after closing the florist shop went to school for medical coding and billing and worked at Eliot Human Services (MSPCC). Her siblings will never forget all their years growing up together in a large family | camping trips (trying to put the tent trailer up in the pouring rain), Trick or Treating with the cousins, summer days spent in York Maine at the trailer park, hectic and exciting Christmas mornings, Thanksgiving dinners surrounded by family, Labor Day cookouts at Grams house, running around with the neighborhood kids until mom rang the cow bell for dinner, Christmas Eve Mass taking up the whole pew and dad snapping his fingers if we got too loud or fidgety, sitting around the record player singing to Beatles tunes on vinyl. And as they got older - Saturday nights spent watching Headbangers Ball on MTV and singing and dancing around the family room, birthday celebrations and any other reason (or no reason) to get together. Michelle was a natural nurturer and caregiver and was always there for support. She took care of her grandmother, who lived with the family, before she passed away. She took care of her mother who also died of lung-disease and took care of her father when he battled pancreatic cancer. Her siblings can never thank her enough for all that she did for their parents and grandmother. She had a special bond with each of them because of their closeness from those shared experiences. If you would like to honor Michelle please consider making a donation to: Brigham and Womens Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. And please note that you are making your donation in her name and would like your donation to benefit Pulmonary Fibrosis research.



