Mihail (Mike) Katsis, 80, died peacefully Sunday evening July 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Petroula Pat (Kolovou) Katsis to whom he was married for 56 years. He was born in Agios Petros Greece, the son of the late John and Katarina (Migga) Katsis and moved to Marlborough in 1976. Mike served in the Hellenic Army in Greece before moving to the United States in 1968 with his wife and two young children. He worked hard all of his life to fulfill his American Dream owning and operating two successful restaurants. Many will remember him fondly from days operating Post Road Pizza in Marlborough and Mikes Restaurant in Bolton. Above all else Mike loved his family. Besides his wife he is survived by one son Peter Katsis and his wife Amy of Marlborough, four grandchildren; Katie, Anna, Michael and Petroula, one brother George and his wife Francine of South Windsor Ct., three sisters; Georgia, Petroula and Tasia all of Athens Greece and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son John who died in 2015 and three siblings Henre, Peter and Marina. His funeral will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central St., Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 4:00 | 7:00 p.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Memorial contributions can be made to the Saint Judes, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 16, 2019