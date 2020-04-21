|
|
Miriam A. (Jacobs) Rader, 94, formerly of Framingham, Stoughton and Needham, entered into rest on April 18, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Henry and Lillian (Levey) Jacobs. Beloved and adored wife for 60 years of the late Philip Rader. Loving and devoted mother of Rhona Lee Rader Hayes and her husband Charles, and Alan Jay Rader and his wife Paula. Loving grandmother of Ariel and Anissa Rader of Framingham and David Hayes of Deerfield. Cherished sister of the late Louis Jacobs. Graveside services and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the at . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020