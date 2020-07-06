1/1
Miriam Bloomfield
Miriam (Golden) Bloomfield, age 90 of Acton, formerly of Delray Beach, FL & Chestnut Hill on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isreal "Irving" Bloomfield. Pre-deceased by her loving children, Martin Alan Bloomfield, and Linda Ann Bloomfield. Loving mother of Jeffrey Bloomfield & his wife Nicole P. Bloomfield, of Carlisle, MA. Cherished grandmother of Ian, Charles, and James Bloomfield. Adoring sister of Hadassah Mendelsohn of Framingham, pre-deceased by brother Melvin Golden of Lubbock, TX and loving aunt of Michael Mendelsohn of Boston and Sharon Freedman of Holliston. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St., #104, Natick, MA 01760, www.cff.org/Mass-RI/ Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Auntie Mir will be greatly missed by my family and me. A very special lady I always looked up to and cherished dearly.
Sharon Freedman
