|
|
On December 2, 2019, Monica Stanley Vorse, wife of Robert E. Vorse who pre-deceased her in 2003, surrounded by family members, passed away quietly after a long illness. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Vorse of Winthrop and Paula Lampron of Yarmouth Port and her son and his wife, Robert G. Vorse and Lynn Caponi Vorse of Leominster. She is the grandmother of Kristy Lampron of Yarmouth Port, Brian Lampron of Della Rica, GA, Sasha Caponi Fortunato of Mohegan Lake, NY, Robert S. Vorse and his wife Lauren of Leominster, Scott Caponi of Everett and Nick Caponi and his wife Samantha of Westminster. Additionally, she was great-grandmother to Hailey Robinson, Nicholas and Alyssa Lampron, Declan Shea, Aria and Estella Fortunato and Brynn Vorse. Mrs. Vorse, the daughter of George and Margaret (Starr) Stanley of Fitchburg is the sister of Margaret Pancare of Leominster, Elizabeth Buckley of Leominster, and Barbara Carroll-Niemi of Gardner. Her other siblings, George Stanley, James Bernard Stanley, Mary Stanley, Rita Silverstein, Helen McCarthy and Roberta Thomas are deceased. She is also the aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews from the Fitchburg area to the Carolinas. Mrs. Vorse was born on March 9, 1929, in Fitchburg and attended St. Bernard's elementary and high school. She married Robert Vorse, the love of her life, in 1951. From 1957 until 1972, they resided in Natick, MA where she was very active in raising their three children as well as in the Natick Women's Club of which she served as president during the late 1960's. Upon moving back to Fitchburg she took a position at the newly created CETA Program (Comprehensive Training and Employment Act,) where she was instrumental in the creation of the very successful and needed Wastewater Treatment Program. She then worked for Digital for over twelve years planning training seminars across the United States. Monica made many friends - several who are now deceased - at each juncture of her life. They along with her family will miss her dearly. Monicas funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a Mass at 10 am in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Bernards Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 2-5 pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019