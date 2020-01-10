Home

Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
home of Amy and Chris Sault
Muriel Weitzler Obituary
Muriel (Manson) Weitzler of Franklin, MA. Entered into rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Paul M. Weitzler. Loving mother of Roberta Zeliff, and Amy Sault and her husband Chris. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Austin and Madison Zeliff, and Olivia and Caitlyn Sault. She was predeceased by her sister, the late Gloria Cifrese. Funeral services will be private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Amy and Chris Sault on Sunday from 2 to 7pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Eaton Place Resident Fund, c/o Sandra Doane, Resident Service Coordinator, 20 Veterans Memorial Drive, Franklin, MA 02038. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
