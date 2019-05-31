|
Murray Wiener of Framingham, entered into rest on May 29, 2019 at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of Marlene (Lichtman) Wiener. Devoted father of Wendy Nollman and Robin Wagner and her husband Karl. Loving brother of Dr. Robert L. Wiener and brother-in-law of Neil Lichtman. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Nollman, Emma Nollman, Jennifer Wagner and Rachel Wagner. Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., SHARON, on Friday, May 31 (today) at 12 Noon. Shiva will be at his late residence Friday 2:30-5:30 PM, Saturday 4-7 PM with a minyan service at 5 PM and Sunday 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Murrays memory may be made to Know A Vet at www.knowavet.org/donate.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 31, 2019