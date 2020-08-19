Mysore Ravindra

Mysore (Ravi) Ravindra, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Natick on August 15, 2020. He leaves his wife Judy and daughter Jyothi, two siblings Raghu and Vasumathi in India, and many nieces, nephews, and their children. He was born in India and became an American citizen. He is predeceased by his brothers Prabhakar and Gopinath and his sister Malathi. As a structural engineer, Ravi joined LeMessurier Consultants in the 1960s, where he worked for the next 50 years, ultimately serving as Chairman. He received his undergraduate degree from National Institute of Engineering in Mysore and his masters in engineering from the University of Southampton. Growing up in India, cricket was one of his great passions. Alongside his late brother,. Prabhu, he played on the cricket teams for Mysore State Schools in 1954, Mysore University in 1956, the Karnataka State B team. He then played for four other states before moving to England, where he played for the University of Southampton. After moving to the United States and putting aside his cricket bat, he took up tennis and enjoyed decades of close friendship with his tennis buddies. He also enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. Another source of satisfaction was lending his engineering expertise to several town committees over the years, and he was moved when the town showed its appreciation by naming the Natick High School tennis courts in his honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be limited to immediate family. If you would like to attend virtually, please contact a family member. A celebration of Ravis life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Natick Service Council in his name.



