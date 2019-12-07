|
N. Janet Davenport, 78, of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving children. Calling hours will be held from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 10 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the funeral home, followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. A complete obituary will be in tomorrows MetroWest Daily News.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019