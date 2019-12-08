|
|
N. Janet Davenport, 78, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving children, on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Janet was born on December 14, 1940, in Sherborn, Massachusetts. She was the beloved daughter of Randall and Ella Harvey. She graduated from Framingham High School in 1956, and then pursued a nursing degree. During her career as a Nurse, Janet worked at Bolton Manor Nursing Home and Westborough Nursing Home. Not long before she retired from nursing, Janet met the love of her life, William ("Bill") Davenport. Janet and Bill loved to dance and travel. Six years after marrying, Bill passed away in 2007. A loving mother and grandmother, Janet had nine children, twenty-five grandchildren and six great-children. She loved spending time with her large family, including camping in New Hampshire, hosting large family gatherings for holidays and birthdays, playing cards for hours, and spending time at the beach, especially down the Cape. Janet also loved to travel, read, paint, make wine, and she was a huge Red Sox fan, hardly ever missing a game, and knowing the full name of every player. In addition, she was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Hudson-Concord Lodge of Elks B.P.O.E. 959. Among her many heartbroken survivors, Janet leaves her children, Janice Pack and her fiance Scott Martin, Joanna Kelley and her husband Jim, Jodie Zindle and her husband Doug, Jackie McKean-Linskey, and her husband George, Jaimie McKean and her fianc Leo Mercado, Jason McKean, Jerome McKean and his wife Wendy, and Joshua McKean and his wife Kristin; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Garofalo; her step-children, Janet Collier and Michael Davenport; her grandchildren, Dustin, Jacy, Janelle, Abigail, Grace, Faith, Joey, Reid, Cameron, Ashlee, Breana, Alicia, Destinie, Gabbi, Sarah, Noah, Maia, Maeve, Chris, Caleb, Lucas, Kylie, Hunter and Remi; and her great-grandchildren, Addison, Damian, Dominik, Rylie, Meila, and Baby Lavoie. Janet was predeceased by her husband, William Davenport, her son, John McKean and her grandson, Travis Zindle. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, in the funeral home; followed by interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks National Foundation (https://www.elks.org/enf/OnlineGiving.cfm).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019