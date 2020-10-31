1/
N. John Paquette
1936 - 2020
N. John Jack Paquette of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on August 30, 2020 after a brief illness. Jack and his beloved wife, Carol Martin Paquette, moved to Florida after living in Weare, NH for 16 years. He loved to fish and enjoy the outdoors at Horace Lake. Jack was born March 3, 1936 in Framingham, Mass to Emma Mae and Nelson M Paquette. He spent his childhood there graduating from Framingham High in 1954. Jack also attended Wentworth Institute polishing his carpenter and architect skills. He built a successful career as a building contractor while raising his family. In addition to his wife, Carol, Jack is survived by four daughters, Susan Ross of Largo, Florida, Deborah Manning of Mililani, Hawaii, Nancy Donoghue of Wickenburg, Arizona and Jacqueline Hanson of Etna, Maine; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-children also enjoyed his infectious laugh and joke telling, Amy OLeary, Trip Caldwell and Cindy Caldwell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020.
