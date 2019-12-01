|
|
Nancy A. Brodeur, 77, of Westborough, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Paul R. Brodeur, Jr. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William and Beatrice (McLaren) Mahoney. She was educated in Westborough schools and was a graduate of Algonquin Regional High School. Nancy was employed as a registered nurse at Westborough State Hospital prior to her retirement. She was a life member of the Marlborough Fish and Game Club and enjoyed camping. In addition to her husband she is survived by three children, David Harrington and his wife, Carol, of Hubbardston, Maura Kruck and her husband, Greg, of Virginia and Brendan Harrington and his wife, Karen, of Westborough; one brother, Gerald Mahoney of Colorado and six grandchildren, David Harrington, Joshua Harrington, Eric Harrington, Kate Harrington, Haylea Geer and Morgan Geer. She was the sister of the late Jane Poole and Linda Langenbacher. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, South St., Westborough. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019