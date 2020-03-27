|
Nancy Ann Mondock, 87, formerly of Framingham, died unexpectedly and peacefully on March 14th, 2020. She was born in Lorain, Ohio to Helen and David Mondock. As a teenager, she was inducted into the Masonic Lodge Order of the Rainbow and received their distinguished service award. She earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she was one of 13 women in her freshman class. While there, she met Paul Leonard Meretsky. They married after her graduation. Nancy and Paul moved to Framingham in 1957. She worked as a chemist, drafter and accountant until their divorce, after which she returned to graduate school to study library science. She joined the start-up contingent of Keefe Regional Technical School in 1972 as the resource center coordinator and remained at Keefe until her retirement in 1997. She particularly enjoyed using her engineering background to provide training materials for the technical shops, in addition to providing books, magazines and videos for the academic faculty and students. She was known for being able to find information quickly and for ensuring that students knew how to use it properly! She loved to learn and to share learning. She had a big heart, a sense of adventure and daring and a well-disguised sense of humor and fun. At home, she enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, spending time with neighbors, watching over the neighborhood pets and birds and trees, sailing on Lake Cochituate and greeting dog walkers and their dogs. She was a horseback rider, sailor, scuba diver and lover of nature, reading and music. She attended and supported the Boston Symphony, Museum of Fine Arts and Gardner Museum among others. She rafted the Kennebec River in Maine with Keefe trips most springs. She traveled infrequently but widely with friends, scuba diving in Bonaire, touring Borneo and Machu Picchu, and rafting in Costa Rica. Her last trip was to see polar bears with her daughter Vicky and her partner Jeffrey Huntsman. Nancy volunteered at the Metrowest Humane Society shelter in Ashland for many years, helping out with the cats there. In 2018, she moved to Bloomington, Indiana to live with Vicky and Jeffrey. Spring 2020 came early to Bloomington and she enjoyed walking on warm days and seeing the crocuses, daffodils and forsythia come out. Nancy is survived by her sister Roberta Monos, her children, Vicky and Wayne Meretsky and her sister's children Mark, Keith and David Monos and Kimberly Hanuscin. Friends might make donations in her name to the Metrowest Humane Society, Massachusetts Audubon Society or Sudbury Valley Trustees or to a cause of their choice that Nancy would have shared.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020