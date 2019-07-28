|
Nancy Catherine Bertrand, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 23, 2019 after a courageous and difficult battle with cancer. Nancy was born in Marlboro to Paul and Lorraine (Sheehan) Bertrand in February 1953 and is survived by her sister Joan Cusson of Marlboro and her brother John of Grafton, MA. Nancy attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School as a child and graduated from Hudson Catholic High School, Class of 1971. Following studies at Fitchburg State University, Nancy embarked on a work life which included apprenticing in financial management at local banks leading to an adventurous twenty-two year career at Digital Equipment Corporation throughout the bourgeoning period for computer technologies. Nancys work took her to many varied locations throughout the US during which time she established bonds and friendships that lasted her lifetime. Following Digital, Nancy transitioned into new oppo- rtunities which included many years working for the City of Marlboro initially within the Collectors Office then most recently with the Marlboro Retirement Board. Nancy remained dedicated and steadfast with her work for the retired employees of the City of Marlboro up until mid-April at which time her illness forced her to take time off. Nancys varied interests included a love of cooking, traveling, especially many special excursions to Cape Cod and Maine Coast, her family, close friends and her beloved kitty Daisy. She was the sister of the late David P. Bertrand. In addition to her siblings she also leaves her nephew Christopher Cusson and his wife Lindsey of Needham, nephew David Bertrand and his fiance Kara Farese of Milford, niece and nephew Anna Bertrand and her brother Evan Bertrand of Grafton, and great niece and nephew Ella and Will Cusson of Needham. In addition to her family, Nancy leaves behind her dear friends Celeste Wright, Joan Gregorie and especially Ernie Amidon. Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on, Saturday August 3, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 409 Hemenway Street, Marlboro, MA at 10:00am. A brief reception will follow in the church hall. A private burial will be at a later date There are no calling hours. The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlboro, MA is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancys honor to Buddy Dog Humane Society Inc., 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 28, 2019