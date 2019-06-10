Nancy Carol (Smith) Joseph, age 83, died, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born outside of the town of Harrison, Wisconsin. Over the course of her life, she resided in Calumet County WI, Chicago, IL, N. Tonawanda, NY, Framingham, and later Millville, MA, and her final home in Fayetteville, NC, where she has recently passed. She was a graduate of the University of Wisco- nsin-Madison, where she majored in Mathematics, and where she met her husband Phillip Joseph (died 2006). She was a beloved wife and mother, and leaves behind her daughter Marlene Marie Giardini, wife of Stephen V. Giardini of Millville, Ma, and Paul, James Joseph, husband of Tyreese Joseph of Fayetteville, NC. She was the adored grandmother of Stephen A Giardini of Framingham, Ma, Theresa Giardini of Northbridge, Ma, and Ian Joseph of Fayetteville, NC. She also leaves behind her brother Carl Smith of Appleton, WI, her sister Susan Manalli of Anderson, SC, and her sister Dora Lee Bryan of Gainesville, FL. She was the daughter of the late James H Smith and Irma Smith, sister to the late James Smith, and the late Raul Smith, and aunt and cousin to many. She was employed in various banking positions at the former Framingham Trust Co, Shawmut Bank, Fleet Bank, ending her career at Bank of America. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:30- 10:30 AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. A funeral service will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at in the Edgell Grove Cemetery Chapel, 53 Grove St., Framingham. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Edgell Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 Chace St, Clinton, Massachusetts For online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary