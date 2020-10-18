1/1
Nancy D. Hildreth of Ashland passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at the age of 87. Nancy was the daughter of Arlin T. and Beatrice C. Doane, and sister of Charles B. Doane. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Richard, and her children, Roy Hildreth and his wife Sue of Framingham, Ellen Hildreth and her husband Eric Grimson of Lexington, Cindy Houston and her husband Brian of Hudson, Richard Hildreth and Elizabeth Hildreth of Ashland, and step-daughter Deborah Pisarcik and her husband Richard of Long Beach, CA. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Stephanie MacKay of Ashland, Megan Coombs of Marlboro, Brian Grimson of Somerville, Marc Grimson of Ithaca, NY, Laura Houston of Arlington and Ben Houston of San Ramon, CA, and 6 great grandsons. Nancy was a beloved kindergarten teacher for 25 years for the City of Framingham, a career that brought her great joy. As a young woman, Nancy was an accomplished equestrian winning many riding competitions. She left behind her cherished Shetland Sheepdogs. She and her husband Richard were members of the American Shetland Sheepdog Association, the Colonial Shetland Sheepdog Club, and the Framingham Kennel Club, among others, for many years. They were nationally renowned breeders of Shelties with many champions and Best of Show winners, including an ASSA National Winner in 1997. Services are under the direction of the Matarese Funeral Home and are private. For on line condolences, please see mataresefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135, or a charity of your choice.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
