Nancy Frances Maisch, 89, of Mansfield, formerly of Holliston, passed away Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at her residence in Mansfield. Born in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edith (Williams) and Charles Copella. She was the wife of 45 years to the late Donald Maisch. Nancy fondly loved to travel with her husband, family, and friends all over the world. She was a dedicated fan of Boston sports, particularly of the Red Sox and the Patriots. She also enjoyed watching the Olympics, especially the ice skating. She was an avid reader and cook, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her be- loved friends and family. She is survived by her son, David Maisch and his late wife, Pam of Foxborough, and her late daughter, Donna Maisch. Her three cherished grandchildren, Matthew Maisch of Quincy, Marielle Betters and her husband Barry, of Portsmouth, NH, and Michael Maisch of Queens, NY. She is pre- deceased by her three siblings, Helen, Pat- ricia, and Charles. She also leaves behind Tyler Smith and his wife, Allyson, Joshua Smith and his wife, Jamie and their son Maxwell, and Haley Smith, along with many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12th from 4-7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. A service will take place Wednesday, March 13th in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lake Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Stjude.org. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019