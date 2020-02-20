|
|
Nancy H. (Hilton) Brown 91, of Framingham, passed away Monday February 17, 2020, with her family by her side. Born on January 7, 1929 in Framingham, she was the daughter of David and Daisy (Bashford) Hilton. N ancy was a lifelong resident of Framingham and graduated from Framingham High in 1946. She was one of the first "papergirls" to deliver newspapers in Framingham. She is survived by her beloved husband Walter J. Brown of 69 years; loving mother of David J. Brown and his wife Sharon of GA, Helene Borza and her husband Darrell of OH, Vicki Wolstencroft and husband Martin of FL and Richard W. Brown and his wife Laura of MA. She leaves behind 9 grandchild, and 13 great-grandchildren and 2 surviving sisters. Nancy was a devoted member of the Grace Congregational Church in Framingham. She was and exceptional seamstress. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23 at 4 p.m. at Edwards Church, 39 Edwards Street, Framingham. Burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham will be private. For additional information and guestbook please visit: AdvantageFuneralMA.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020