Nancy H. (Hilton) Brown 91, of Framingham, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, with her family by her side. Born on January 7, 1929 in Framingham, she was the daughter of David and Daisy (Bashford) Hilton. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Framingham and graduated from Framingham High School with the class of 1946. She was proudly one of the first papergirls to deliver newspapers in Framingham. She was an exceptional seamstress and was devoted to her family. Mrs. Brown was a dedicated member of the Grace Congregational Church in Framingham. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Walter J. Brown; loving mother of David J. Brown and his wife Sharon of Georgia, Helene Borza and her husband Darrell of Ohio, Vicki Wolstencroft & her husband Martin of FL and Richard W. Brown and his wife Laura of MA. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two sisters. A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23, at 4:00 PM at Edwards Church, 39 Edwards Street, Framingham. Burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham will be private. For additional information and guestbook,visit: AdvantageFuneralMA.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020