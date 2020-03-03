|
Nancy H. (Holyoke) Vorce, 82, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, Saturday Feb. 22, 2020. She lived life fully, enjoying every occasion to get together with family and friends. A Boston sports fan, she was kind, caring, silly, mischievous, and loved by all. She was married for 60 years to the late Arnold Vorce, who died of Alzheimer's in 2018. The daughter of the late Waldo and Adelaide (Faunce) Holyoke, she was born and lived in Marlborough most of her life. She is survived by a daughter Sandy Vorce and her wife Becky McFall, son Alan Vorce and his wife Martha; two grandchildren; Alan Jr. and Kaitlyn, sister Ruth Kent and her husband Richard., and her beloved cat Penny. Visiting hours, will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 2:00 | 4:00 p.m. at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.short androwefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. There will be a private Celebration of Life, March 5, 5:30 p.m. at the Marlborough Country Club. Memorial donations may be made to: Mass Audubon (Habitat Sanctuary), Buddy Dog, or .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020