Nancy L. Palumbo Obituary
Nancy Lee Palumbo, 65, died March 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 12, 1953 in Framingham, MA, a daughter of Fredrick and Doris (King) Carlson. She graduated from Hopkinton High School and worked as a billing clerk for the Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services. She married Rocco Palumbo, a retired firefighter in Ashland, MA, in 1985 and they moved to Wellington. She then worked at Carrs General Store in Harmony, ME until her retirement due to failing health. In addition to her husband of 33 years, Nancy is survived by a son, Michael and daughter in-law, Stephanie Palumbo of Harmony, ME; a brother, Glenn Carlson of Hopkinton, MA; 3 sisters, Sandra Safaro of Hopkinton, MA, Maureen Sticker of Milford, MA, and Pamela Tattersall of Upton, MA; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Michelle Talvy. At her request, there will be no services at this time. Cremation arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Dexter, ME. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019
