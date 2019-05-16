MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Nancy Platts
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
251 Concord St. (Rt. 126)
Framingham, MA
Nancy M. Platts Obituary
Nancy M. (Gavin) Platts, age 95, a longtime resident of Framingham, died May 15, 2019 at St. Patrick Manor, Framingham. She was the devoted wife of the late Herbert Platts for over 50 years who died in 2010. Born and raised in Framingham, Nancy was the daughter of the late Edward S. and Marie A. (Robichaud) Gavin. Nancy was a graduate of Mt. Auburn Hospital Nursing School in Cambridge. For many years she worked as a registered nurse. She was a dedicated member of the Framingham Heart Study and Nurses Health Study. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and also survived by great grand nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her siblings Robert Gavin, James Gavin, John F. Gavin, Richard Gavin and Louise A. Lounsbury and sisters-in-law, Del Gavin and Dorothy Platts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. Her funeral Mass will be at Friday, 10AM in St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), Framingham. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a charity of ones choice. For online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome .com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 16, 2019
