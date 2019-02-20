|
Nancy O. Slovin, 88, died peacefully Sunday, February 17, 2019 at The Jewish Healthcare Center. Born on December 11, 1930 in Worcester, she was the daughter of Israel and Mary (Rogoff) Ostrow. Nancy graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester and received her Teaching and Masters degree from Boston University School of Education. She met her husband (Ken originally from Worcester, but living in Framingham until his death in 2016) while attending BU. Nancy was a lifelong teacher starting in Wayland, then Waltham and finally in Framingham. Nancy and Ken enjoyed many winters in Venice, Florida. She was very active in the community. Both she and Ken were members of Great Decisions of Wayland and Venice, FL and members of the Framingham Community Players and Community Concerts. Nancy was active in the League of Women Voters in Framingham as well as working with the American Institute for Foreign Study where she would lead Student Travel programs. Her love of learning extended into her retirement when she and Ken would travel to Elder-hostels in Europe and across the United States. She was also a dog lover, owning many dogs throughout her adult life, and her love of music and theater was tremendous. Nancy was the devoted mother of Ivan M. Slovin and his wife Jeanne Slovin (Hoover) of Hudson, and the late Ian M. Slovin, who passed away as an infant; incredibly proud grandmother of Danika and Mackenzie Gillespie-Slovin both of Clinton (formerly of Hudson). She is survived by many nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Graveside services will be held 10AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove Street, Framingham. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or Jewish Healthcare Center, Alzheimers and Dementia Care Unit, 629 Salisbury St, Worcester MA 01609 Advantage Funeral and Cremation Wadsworth | Chiappini 318 Union Ave Framingham MA
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019