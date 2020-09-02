1/
Nancy Phelan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy (Wheeler) Phelan, 86 of Ashland, died Friday Aug. 28th after a period of declining health due to dementia. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Chaplin) Wheeler and wife of the late Theodore Phelan. She worked for many years at Shaws in Ashland where she met many wonderful people. Nancy is survived by a loving daughter, Karen Thurber and her husband Leo of Shrewsbury, and a son Brian Morrow and his wife Karen of Fitzwilliam, NH, one granddaughter, Cailley, and her fur baby Angel. She was the mother of the late Robert Morrow Jr. Services are private. Donations in her name can be made to the Ashland Emergency Fund, PO Box 112, Ashland, MA 01721. Mataresefuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved