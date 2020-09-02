Nancy Phelan

Nancy (Wheeler) Phelan, 86 of Ashland, died Friday Aug. 28th after a period of declining health due to dementia. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Chaplin) Wheeler and wife of the late Theodore Phelan. She worked for many years at Shaws in Ashland where she met many wonderful people. Nancy is survived by a loving daughter, Karen Thurber and her husband Leo of Shrewsbury, and a son Brian Morrow and his wife Karen of Fitzwilliam, NH, one granddaughter, Cailley, and her fur baby Angel. She was the mother of the late Robert Morrow Jr. Services are private. Donations in her name can be made to the Ashland Emergency Fund, PO Box 112, Ashland, MA 01721. Mataresefuneral.com