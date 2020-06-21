Nancy Van Heest

Nancy Tudor Van Heest, 97, died comfortably at her residence at Sunrise of Wayland on June 15, 2020. She was born in Weymouth on March 26, 1923 the daughter of the late Harold W. Van Heest and Gladys M. (Tudor) Van Heest. Nancy is survived by her sisters-in-law Nancy A. Van Heest of Framingham and Barbara Van Heest of Uxbridge. Also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Donald M. Van Heest, Mary Van Heest, H. William Van Heest, John M. 'Jack' Van Heest and Elizabeth A. Van Heest. Nancy spent her formative years in Weston and graduated from Weston High School. For many years prior to retiring, she was the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of the Weston Public Schools. She formerly resided in Framingham before moving to Sunrise. Nancy loved travelling the world with her sister Betsy and was active with the Weston Senior Center. Nancy most enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be remembered and loved by everyone who knew her. At the request of her family all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Nancys memory be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.